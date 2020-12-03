close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 3, 2020

Prince Harry calls for more action to tackle climate change

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 03, 2020

Prince Harry expressed his views  during a conversation about the environment with the chief executive of a streaming platform for climate documentaries, according to Reuters.

Talking about the coronavirus pandemic, the Duke of Sussex  suggested that the pandemic is a rebuke from nature.

During the conversation, the prince called for more action to tackle climate change.

“Somebody said to me at the beginning of the pandemic, it’s almost as though Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms for bad behaviour, to really take a moment and think about what we’ve done,” Harry  was quoted as saying.

The prince added, “It’s certainly reminded me about how interconnected we all are, not just as people but through nature. We take so much from her and we rarely give a lot back.”


