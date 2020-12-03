How Liam Hemsworth feels about Miley Cyrus confessing she ‘will always love him’

American singer Miley Cyrus recently sent shockwaves with bombshell confessions about her past marriage with Liam Hemsworth.



Following the explosive interview, sources close to The Hunger Games actor have revealed how he feels about his ex-wife claiming she ‘still loves him.’

An insider spilled the beans to Entertainment Tonight, saying: "Liam Hemsworth isn't upset by the recent interview Miley did where she says there was too much conflict in their marriage.”

“Liam was very hurt when they initially broke up, but he has moved on now and is happy with Gabriella. He's very traditional and Gabriella shares the same values as him and gets along with his family,” they shared further.

“Their relationship is easygoing and they have similar upbringings and backgrounds,” they went on to say.

Cyrus in her latest interview with Howard Stern had gotten candid about her marriage with Hemsworth.

"We were together since 16. Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged -- I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu -- which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice,” she said.

“And I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn’t come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach. I lost everything,” she continued.

"I had so much and it was all gone, every song I had ever written was in that house. Every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts, I lost everything. And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, ‘Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,’ I ran toward the fire,” she said.

She went on to say that she "clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him."

"And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will," she added.