'There was genuine love, happiness between Charles, Diana'

One is not a stranger to the fact that Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s relationship was problematic for a large part for their marriage but there was a point when the two were head over heels for each other.

According to royal commentator and former press secretary of the monarch Dickie Arbiter, it was the couple's tour to Australia in the early 1980s where their feelings were peaking as "they couldn't keep their hands off each other".

"I remember going on tour just after they got married in 1981 and she was the first Princess of Wales in about 80 years, so it was a big deal," he said in an appearance on The Royal Beat.

Arbiter insisted that there was a feeling of "genuine love" for each other during the formative years of their marriage.

"They couldn't keep their hands off each other. There was a relationship from the beginning. There was genuine love and happiness there."

His comments shut down the notion that Prince Charles showed constant frustration to the late Diana in hit Netflix series The Crown.