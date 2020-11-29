Kris Jenner enjoys watching 'Home Alone'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kris Jenner spent her evening watching "Home Alone" as Kendall and Kylie mended their fences after moments of tension on their reality TV show.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star shared a video of her TV screen to her stories.
Meanwhile, Kendall and Kylie seemed to have settled their issue as they appeared on a TikTok video.