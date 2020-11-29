close
Sat Nov 28, 2020
Kris Jenner enjoys watching 'Home Alone'

Sun, Nov 29, 2020

Kris Jenner spent her evening watching "Home Alone" as Kendall and Kylie mended their fences after moments of tension on their reality TV show.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star shared a video of her TV screen to her stories.

Meanwhile, Kendall and Kylie seemed to have settled their issue as they appeared on a TikTok video.


