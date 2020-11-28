BTS, BLACKPINK to duke it out over 'Person of the Year’ nomination

BTS and BLACKPINK’s nomination for the Person of the Year award, by TIME magazine has caused a massive stir among their respective fan bases and stans from each group are ready to duke it out.

The Person of the Year award is a 93-year-old tradition awarded to either a person or a group who, “for better or for worse… has done the most to influence the events of the year.”

Since BTS and BLACKPINK took America by storm this year, the magazine seems to have found it fitting to have ARMYs and Blinks duke it out.

For those unversed with both of their accolades, BTS already received a Grammy nomination and previously made a visit to the United Nations with a speech on Covid-19 struggles.

BLACKPINK on the other hand broke records with three groundbreaking comebacks, back-to-back and even got recognized by a number of international publications including Bloomberg, Elle and Variety.

At the moment the two K-Pop groups are one of 80 nominees hoping to take home the award.

The complete 80-nominee list includes, not only the two Kpop groups, but essential workers, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and BLM advocate Stacey Abrams.

Voting has already begun, and while BTS stands at 8% “Yes” and 92% “No”, BLACKPINK stands at a ratio of 5% “Yes and 95% “No.”



