Gwyneth Paltrow sends 'cutest gift' to Shakira

Shakira on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a picture in which she posed with a gift sent by actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

According to the "Waka Waka" singer, she received "cutest cookware pieces" she ever had from the "Avengers:Endgame" actress.

"OMG thank you @gwynethpaltrow for the cutest cookware pieces I’ve ever had!! Once you go ceramic, non-toxic and pink (!!) you never go back! Now I just need someone to teach me how to cook," Shakira captioned her post.



