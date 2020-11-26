Gwyneth Paltrow sends 'cutest gift' to Shakira

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Shakira on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a picture in which she posed with a gift sent by actress Gwyneth Paltrow.
According to the "Waka Waka" singer, she received "cutest cookware pieces" she ever had from the "Avengers:Endgame" actress.
"OMG thank you @gwynethpaltrow for the cutest cookware pieces I’ve ever had!! Once you go ceramic, non-toxic and pink (!!) you never go back! Now I just need someone to teach me how to cook," Shakira captioned her post.