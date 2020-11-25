Pakistani father of 3 daughters martyred by India's unprovoked firing at LoC: ISPR

A soldier patrols the Line of Control (LoC). The News/via Geo.tv/Files

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani father of three daughters was martyred by India's unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC), the military's media wing said in a statement Wednesday evening, in what comes as yet another ceasefire violation (CFV) by the Indian Army.

The unprovoked firing occurred at the Bagsar Sector along the LoC, wherein Indian forces targeted civilian population, the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, said.

"An innocent citizen, Ansar, age 33 years, father of 3 daughters was hit & embraced shahadat due to Indian indiscriminate fire while he was moving on Motorbike near his house in Garhi village," Maj Gen Iftikhar wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, presented United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres a dossier that proves India's involvement in terrorist activities across the country.



"India is continuously involved in ceasefire violations along the LoC and Pakistan reserves the right to defend itself against any kind of Indian aggression," Akram stressed during a press briefing, adding that New Delhi was also consistently trying to sabotage the developments of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Over the past weekend, India's unprovoked firing, using rockets and heavy mortars, at a Pakistani wedding taking place near the LoC had wounded at least 11 civilians, according to the ISPR.

In its statement, the military's media wing had said the injured civilians included "6 women and 4 children".



"Deliberately targeting civil population particularly women and children reflects lack of morality, unprofessionalism and utter disregard of human rights by Indian army as well as violation of ceasefire understanding of 2003", it added.