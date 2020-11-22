Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence on Eugenie removing their stuff from Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie has had all of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle belongings removed from Frogmore Cottage

Earlier on Saturday, Princess Eugenie moved into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's old residence, the Frogmore Cottage.



It was reported that Eugenie has had all of the Duke and Duchess's old belongings removed, to replace them with hers as she settles into her new abode.

Now, Harry and Meghan have come forth responding to the news.

A source told BAZAAR that Harry and Meghan "are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family."



Although Harry and Meghan no longer live in Frogmore Cottage, they still bear all the financial responsibilies of it, and will hence share it with Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

This means that the couple are still the owners of the palatial estate and Eugenie and Jack will pay rent on the space.

Harry and Meghan will thus live with Eugenie and Jack whenever they decide to spend some time in the UK.

This was confirmed by a Buckingham Palace spokesperson who told BAZAAR, "Frogmore is a private residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and any arrangements is a matter for them."