Demi Lovato sizzles in her short blonde pixie cut after split from Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato recently sent fans into shock after carefully debuting her brand new short blonde look all over on social media.



From her previous long thick luscious locks, the singer decided to go lighter, and thus jumped the blonde bandwagon.

The cut in question features a short buzz along the back of her head with light blonde highlights cascading across the entirety of the back of her head.

While the hair on its own was a main focal point in the shot, what tied the entire look together, in the eyes of her audience was her femme fatale aura and getup.

Check it out below:











