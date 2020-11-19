close
Thu Nov 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 19, 2020

Demi Lovato sizzles in her short blonde pixie cut after split from Max Ehrich

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 19, 2020
Demi Lovato sizzles in her short blonde pixie cut after split from Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato recently sent fans into shock after carefully debuting her brand new short blonde look all over on social media.

From her previous long thick luscious locks, the singer decided to go lighter, and thus jumped the blonde bandwagon.

The cut in question features a short buzz along the back of her head with light blonde highlights cascading across the entirety of the back of her head.

While the hair on its own was a main focal point in the shot, what tied the entire look together, in the eyes of her audience was her femme fatale aura and getup.

Check it out below:




Latest News

More From Entertainment