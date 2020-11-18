Scott Disick irks his new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin's parents

Scott Disick's cozy and loved up appearance with her new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin angered her parents as the pictures of their romantic walk at a beach went viral on internet.



The 37-year-old Scott seemingly confirmed his romance with 19-year-old model Amelia as their PDA-filled pictures, showing them walking arm-in-arm along a beach in Malibu, sound pretty much like a thing.



The new lovebirds were spotted on two dates in one week. First, they arrived together at Kendall's 25th birthday party, before both sharing Instagram Stories of the same meal, prompting fans to speculate that they might have been on a date together.

According to a media outlet, Amelia Hamlin's parents aren't hugely supportive of, and are reportedly "hoping it's just a phase".

The outlet, citing source, claims: 'Amelia's mum Lisa Rinna and dad Harry Hamlin hope she'll get back with her ex-boyfriend eventually.



'Harry and Lisa were sad to see Amelia and Mercer Wiederhorn split because they loved Mercer,' the report claimed. 'He was like family, but they understand. On Scott, the source added that they 'believe this is just a phase.'

Another source revealed: 'Scott's having a good time. He's getting to know Amelia and enjoying her company. They are spending a lot of time together but it's nothing serious. He's having fun with it.'

The reality star shares three children — sons Reign, Mason and daughter Penelope - with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 41.



Scott Disick officially split with Sofia Richi ,22, in August after nearly three years together. They initially went on a break in May, then briefly reunited during the summer before parting ways again.





