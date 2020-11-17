Camilla Parker was invited to Prince Charles' wedding to eclipse Princess Diana

Prince Charles invited Camilla Parker to make Princess Diana 'feel uneasy' on her wedding day

Prince Charles' devastating wedding to Princess Diana started failing the day he invited former girlfriend Camilla Parker Bowles.



From what it seems, Charles did this to make his bride 'feel uneasy' as well as to steal her thunder on the big day.

Diana was well aware of Charles secret relationship with Diana even before she said her vows.

Just days before her fairytale wedding, Diana found a bracelet engraved with letters G and F, meaning Gladys and Fred - the nicknames Charles and Camilla had for each other, in Charles's private secretary Michael Colborne's office.

Henceforth, when Diana's gaze fell on Camilla looking at her from the crowds at the ceremony, she became uncomfortable.

Speaking on the Channel 5 documentary Charles and Camilla: King and Queen in Waiting, royal expert Jenny Bond said, "Diana told me much later in one of our private conversations that she had felt like a lamb to the slaughter as she walked up the aisle, which was very sad.

"I think she knew that things weren't quite right, and when she saw Camilla in the congregation, was immediately uneasy about it," he added.