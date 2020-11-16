Queen Elizabeth and football legend Pele's obituaries 'mistakenly' published by a France radio

France public radio apologised for mistakenly publishing obituaries for a number of elites still very much alive, including UK's Queen Elizabeth and Brazilian football legend Pele.

The broadcaster, citing a "technical problem" that caused the death notices to be released on its website Monday, said: 'We offer our apologies to the people concerned and to you who follow and trust us.'

"We are mobilising to rectify this major bug," said the Twitter account of RFI, which saw itself the target of much online derision for the error.

The radio also declared dead other elites, included Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, former US President Jimmy Carter, Cuban leader Raul Castro, actors Clint Eastwood, Sophia Loren and Brigitte Bardot -- all in their 80s and 90s.

French business mogul Bernard Tapie, whose obituary had been prematurely published by other news outlets at least twice before, was also on the list of the radio.

Queen Elizabeth was one of a number of famous people who's obituary was published by mistake, according to reports.