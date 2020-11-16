close
Sun Nov 15, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 16, 2020

Jennifer Lopez reveals her trusted top beauty tips

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Nov 16, 2020

Jennifer Lopez, who experienced a hair dye disaster during the Covid-19 lockdown, has revealed  her most trusted beauty tips.

The 51-year-old superstar, during an interview, confessed she had to ask her hair colourist for help after she managed to botch the at-home job in the first few weeks of lockdown.

The 'Hustlers' star also revealed her trusted top beauty tips, and said she still carries one iconic drugstore product with her everywhere after using it for years.

'An old product that I love hairspray – I carry a small one in my bag and I have a big one at my house," Lopez said. 'It's the quick fix.'

The  singer/actress shared the best beauty advice she ever got was being told to get enough sleep, and credits her slumber with helping her look young after hitting her fifties.

'My number one beauty tip is sleep,' the mother-of-two shared. She added, 'you have to get your sleep in – it'll keep you young.'

Sharing the  most formidable incident  about  her beauty,  she revealed: "I was doing my own hair colour for a while there, at the beginning of the quarantine, which was a disaster."

Jennifer Lopez told the 'Today' show. "I would call the girl who usually does my colour – and has done my colour for years, Tracey Cunningham, and I would say, 'send me what you do and send me instructions!"

