Hailey Bieber shares adorable moment with baby niece in latest pic

There is no doubt that parenthood would come easy for Hailey Bieber as her latest post on Instagram shows her showering love on her very adorable baby niece.

Her sister, Alaia Baldwin, welcomed the precious, little girl, named Iris Elle, into the world with her husband Andrew Aronow in August.

"My tiny squishy girl," Hailey captioned in the photo.

The model could be seen holding the baby cheek-to-cheek as she mimicked her unsmiling expression.

It came to no surprise that fans were obsessed with the little angle's cuteness as comments flooded over how adorable she baby is.







