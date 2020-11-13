close
Fri Nov 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
November 13, 2020

Hailey Bieber shares adorable moment with baby niece in latest pic

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Nov 13, 2020

There is no doubt that parenthood would come easy for Hailey Bieber as her latest post on Instagram shows her showering love on her very adorable baby niece.

Her sister, Alaia Baldwin, welcomed the precious, little girl, named Iris Elle, into the world with her husband Andrew Aronow in August.

"My tiny squishy girl," Hailey captioned in the photo.

The model could be seen holding the baby cheek-to-cheek as she mimicked her unsmiling expression.

It came to no surprise that fans were obsessed with the little angle's cuteness as comments flooded over how adorable she baby is.  



Latest News

More From Entertainment