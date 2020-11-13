Highly-anticipated 'Friends' reunion special rescheduled: Here's when it will release

As COVID-19 hit, the shooting of 'Friends' reunion special was halted indefinitely

The makers of famed sitcom 'Friends' unleashed a wave of elation over fans after they revealed recording a reunion special episode for the show's 25th anniversary.

However, as COVID-19 hit the world, the shooting was halted and the release date has been pushed ahead multiple times.

According to actor Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the show, Friends reunion episode has been rescheduled for March 2021.

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March," Perry annouonced via a tweet. "Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!"

The reunion is going to star Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

Earlier, Aniston spoke about the delay in the episode's release owing to coronavirus pandemic.

"Unfortunately it's very sad that we had to move it again," Aniston, 51, told Deadline in August. "It was, 'How do we do this with live audiences?' This is not a safe time. Period. That's the bottom line. It's not a safe time to do it."

"It's going to be super," she continued. "I choose to see it as the glass is half-full that it got postponed. Look, we're not going anywhere. You're never going to get rid of Friends, sorry. You're stuck with us for life, guys."