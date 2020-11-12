BTS unveils tracklist for new album ‘Be (Deluxe Edition)’

South Korean boy band BTS has left their ARMY gushing with a peek into their tracklist for the new album Be (Deluxe Edition).



The list includes mega-hits like Life Goes On, Fly to My Room, Blue & Grey, Skit, Telepathy, Dis-ease, Stay and Dynamite.



Considering the way Covid-19 impacted the group's plans, one of its heartthrob’s Jimin even previously sat for a candid interview with Rolling Stone India and shared his thoughts on the constant roadblocks.

At the time, he was quoted saying, "The pandemic unexpectedly put a lot of our original plans to a halt. However, it provided us an opportunity to step back and focus on ourselves as well as our music.

"We reflected the emotions that we felt during this unprecedented period into this album. We were also able to take a step further by taking roles in overall production, such as concept development, composition and visual design."

Check it out below:



