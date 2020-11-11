'Gossip Girl’ cast takes to the Met steps as new reboot photo emerge online

The new stars of 'Gossip Girl' were unveiled recently as a photo was dropped from the steps of the Met

Good news for Gossip Girl fans as the new reboot has already been kicked off and the star cast is waiting to get into action.

The new stars of the show were unveiled recently as a photo was dropped from the steps of the Met where the Upper East Sidders all sat together and struck a pose for the CW teen drama.

The cool teen squad of NYC’s elite includes Evan Mock, Savannah Smith, Eli Brown, Zión Moreno, Jordan Alexander, Emily Alyn Lind, Tavi Gevinson, Thomas Doherty and Whitney Peak.

More paparazzi photos gave a glimpse of the stars dressed their best in evening wear, filling the shoes of fashion icons Blair Waldorf and Serena Van der Woodsen.

While the reboot won’t be bringing back some of the original cast members, the story will somehow find a connection to where the original series ended.

Screenwriter Joshua Safran spoke about the new show to Vulture back in November 2019, saying: “There was not a lot of representation the first time around on the show. I was the only gay writer I think the entire time I was there. Even when I went to private school in New York in the ’90s, the school didn’t necessarily reflect what was on Gossip Girl,” he said.

“So, this time around the leads are nonwhite. There’s a lot of queer content on this show. It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that. The thing I can’t say is there is a twist, and that all relates to the twist,” he added.