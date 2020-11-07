Zayn Malik's absence from 'birthday party' of Gigi Hadid's father raises eyebrows

Zayn Malik was conspicuous by his absence from the 'birthday party' of Gigi Hadid's father on Friday.

According to Daily Mail, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and their siblings hosted a 'birthday party' in honor of their father Mohamed Hadid in Beverly Hills.

The supermodel sisters along with their brother Anwar Hadid and sister Alana Marielle ate at a restaurant before they went their separate ways.

The publications also shared multiple pictures of the family's outing in Los Angeles.

Hadid family pictured at a restaurant. Photo:Daily Mail

As soon the pictures surfaced online, social media users noticed Zayn Malik , the Pakistani-origin singer and the boyfriend of Gigi Hadid, was absent from the event.



Giving reasons for his absence, some fans said the singer might be out of the town.

Others noted that Zayn also chose not to use his social media accounts to send birthday greetings to his father-in-law.

Bella Hadid and Mohamed Hadid arriving at restaurant. Picture: Daily Mail



