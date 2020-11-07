Beyoncé scraps 2021 tour plans in favor of virtual concerts

Grammy award-winning singer Beyoncé has decided to turn her entire album release virtual, simply to safeguard the health and safety of her team and fans.



According to a report by The Sun, Beyoncé has decided to scrape live concert plans in favor of more virtual concerts, all in an attempt to curtail the possible spread of the looming virus.

According to a source close to the leading daily, “Beyonce and her team are currently mapping out a plan to create a virtual live show to showcase her new music in 2021, now that she can't tour because of Covid.”

“Following the success she had with [2016 album] Lemonade, and the Disney film Black Is King, she started writing and recording feel-good tracks inspired by new artists like Dua Lipa and The Shindellas. She's ready to dance again.”

In lieu of all the hard work the singer has put into curating her next album, Beyoncé wants to at least put out “a virtual show that fans can watch at home.”

The source in question also added how the singer has no intention of cutting corners despite making her next release virtual. “She has made it clear she's prepared to pull out all the stops to make it a real spectacle.”