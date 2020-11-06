Kourtney Kardashian sends fans into frenzy after posting romantic picture with Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo wherein a young Scott Disick and her can be seen dressed for an amazing night together

Kourtney Kardashian's fans have been itching to see her reunite with ex Scott Disick amid their recent private getaways together.



The oldest Kardashian sibling has sparked frenzy after she posted a cute throwback picture with he former flame recently.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Poosh founder posted a photo wherein a young Scott and her can be seen dressed for their amazing night together.

While the lady can be seen stunning in a red satin gown, the Flip It Like Disick star looks striking in an all-black number.



Kourtney captioned the photo by simply writing, "Wow."

"Scott and Kourtney have come a long way," according to an insider last week. "They definitely have had their ups and downs over the last decade, but are now closer than ever."

The source added, "They call each other ‘best friends.' They have truly figured out a way to co-parent that is best for them and have a good routine going."

Scott parted ways from Sofia Richie this summer.

"Since Scott has been in a good place recently, Kourtney has been enjoying spending time with him," the insider noted. "When he's in a good place, they have the most fun and she wants to be around him. She thinks he's the funniest person and will always have a place in her heart for him."