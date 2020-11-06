Brad Pitt trying to win back Angelina Jolie's heart after devastating split from Nicole Poturalski?

Brad Pitt seen visiting Angelina Jolie's house only days after breaking up from Nicole Poturalski

Brad Pitt might just be planning to make amends with former wife Angelina Jolie after his relationship with Nicole Poturalski failed miserably.



The Fight Club actor has sent tongues wagging after he was seen visiting Angelina's house only days after he parted ways from the German supermodel and fans are speculating if a plausible reconciliation is on the cards for the ex lovers.

Brad's visit to Angelina's residence was reported by The Sun which revealed that they spent over an hour and a half together.

The outlet also mentioned that Brad is "desperate for all the ugliness" of his ongoing custody battle with the actress to settle for good.

His biggest concern in the matter is to make some peace for the children and Angelina for his own sake, the publication cited an insider as saying.

Moreover, Brad's greatest wish is for them to "resolve as much as possible outside of the courtroom," the source said.

They went on to add that no matter whatever the court decides in the custody case, Brad and Angie will be "co-raising" the children together for the rest of their lives.

“He’s willing to be the bigger person, and it’s a positive sign that he’s spending time with Angie again, for sure," the source shared.