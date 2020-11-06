Kylie Jenner's relationship with Kendall Jenner on the rocks since viral 'KUWTK' brawl

Kylie Jenner has not talked to Kendall Jenner since more than a month because of their quarrel

Kylie Jenner had an extremely intense fight with sister Kendall Jenner on reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians that went viral as soon as it aired.

It looks like Kylie has not talked to her sibling since more than a month because of their quarrel that shook the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan to the core.

“It’s been about a month,” said older sister Khloe, to which Kendall admitted that this was the longest the duo had gone without speaking.

“Kylie and I got into a pretty big fight on our way home from Palm Springs. It’s been a really long time and I haven’t heard from her. It’s really weird — we’ve never gone this long without speaking," the supermodel said.

Things heated up between the sisters when Kylie refused to drop Kendall home, after which Kendall hit Kylie.

“She has some serious issues. … First of all, I didn’t hit her first, but also, it wouldn’t matter because that’s not the point," Kendall said.



Aching to see her daughters fight like animals, Kris Jenner revealed, "After everything we’ve been through and now coronavirus, the fact that Kendall and Kylie still haven’t spoken is very, very upsetting."