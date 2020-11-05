Meghan Markle was ‘misunderstood’ by the British citizens: report

Meghan Markle was always part of the misunderstood lot and constantly felt like the British public couldn’t understand what she was going through the entire time.



Royal expert recently touched on Meghan’s reported feelings during her interview with Fox News and during the course of her interview, she also noted a few similarities that existed between Megxit and the royal abdication of 1936.

At the time Seward told the leading daily, "It was a very similar scenario, although in a totally different era. Meghan is a divorcee, which of course we are still a little old fashioned about in England. She’s American and Harry seemingly gave up everything for her. So there is a real similarity."

Other noticble similarities included climate and culture. "Wallis hated England. She hated the climate and felt people didn’t understand her or her sense of humour. In the case of Meghan, I think she very much felt that the British people didn’t understand her or particularly liked her.”

As a result of that, “I don’t think she was a great fan of England either. Her home is California and that’s where her heart is.”