Minal Khan overjoyed as her birthday month begins

Television actress Minal Khan is happy that November, the month in which she was born with her twin sister Aiman Khan, has begun.



Minal shared an adorable picture on Instagram with herself and her twin sister with the caption ‘November babies’.





He sister Aiman Khan has amassed 7.5 million followers on Instagram, far ahead of stellar actress Mahira Khan.

After making her acting debut as a child artist in Kaash Main Teri Beti Na Hoti she has since appeared in television serials including Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, Sun Yaara, Hum Sab Ajeeb Se Hain, Parchayee, Ki Jaana Main Kaun, Hasad and Jalan.