Princess Diana's brother gets apology from BBC over Panorama interview 25 years later

Tue Nov 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 3, 2020

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 03, 2020

Nearly 25 years after the infamous Panorama interview of Princess Diana, BBC has finally issued an apology to her brother, Charles Spencer.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliam praised the move by BBC director-general Tim Davie for writing to Charles, 9th Earl Spencer last week and apologizing privately.

Turning to Twitter, the royal expert welcomed the move that came over two and a half decades later.

"At last! The use of fake bank statements by Martin Bashir to obtain the famous/infamous Panorama interview with Diana was absolutely scandalous. It is bizarre that this apology has taken 25 years!!" he wrote on Twitter.

Back in September, for the first time ever, BBC had confessed Charles Spencer was shown bank statements by Martin Bashir that had been created by the graphic designer of the firm after he was approached by him in an attempt to bag an interview with Princess Diana.

This was in stark contrast with the internal probe that was done by BBC on Bashir in 1996 which found out that he hadn't used fake documents to get the interview. 

