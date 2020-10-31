Justin Bieber touches on past suicidal tendencies: ‘the pain was so consistent’

Justin Bieber got candid about his mental health, about growing up within the public fold and about his past suicidal ideations in an new documentary. The 30-minute production in question deals with the singer’s tumultuous past and is titled, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter.



While the Grammy award winning singer now feels a lot more positive and hopeful, his past was far from it. "There were times when I was really, really suicidal,” the singer is heard saying in his documentary.

"Really like, 'Man, is this pain ever gonna go away?' It was so consistent. The pain was so consistent. I was just suffering ... like, 'Man, I would rather not feel this than feel this."

Bieber went on to add a sliver of motivation before wrapping up and urged fans to reach out if they ever feel lonely. "I would just encourage people, hey, if you're feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud.” Cause at the end of the day, “There's a freedom in that. I could have avoided a lot of pain."



Bieber concluded by reminding fans about the power of weakness. "It's so hard to show your weakness, but acknowledging your weakness allows you to grow."