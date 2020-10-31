Selena Gomez sparks health concerns after fans spot alarming clue

Singing sensation Selena Gomez left her fans alarmed after she was spotted recently with a tube in her arm.

During a live Instagram session with Timothée Chalamet, some observant fans noticed what appeared to an IV tube in her arm which instantly sparked frenzy as many worried about her health.

Screen grabs of the mysterious medical equipment started making rounds on social media and fans fervently prayed for the singer’s health.

“Praying for selena’s health and i really hope she’s doing well. I cant imagine what it is like to live with such a terrible autoimmune disease. sending you so much love and hugs [Selena Gomez],” wrote one fan.

“It’s the fact that selena said she wanted to vote in person and couldn’t ‘for certain reasons’ and then we see she’s being medicated for lupus in her room,” said another.



While she has yet to confirm what her medical condition is, she had earlier opened up about her struggle with lupus which was diagnosed in 2015. She underwent a kidney transplant later in 2017.

