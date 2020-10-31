Rapper Lil Wayne wreaks havoc after backing Trump’s Platinum Plan for black Americans

Lil Wayne says Trump’s Platinum Plan will change the game for black Americans

US rapper Lil Wayne recently met US president Donald Trump and his new Twitter post shows that he fully endorses his campaign in the upcoming election.



The 30-year-old rapper had a “great meeting” with President Trump on Thursday in Miami where both of them discussed the future of black Americans, with respect to the Platinum Plan.

“Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus,” Wayne wrote on Twitter. “He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.”

The Gucci Gang rapper believes that this new reform will change the game for black Americans and would “give the community real ownership.”

Other famous rappers like Ice Cube and Lil Pump have also been very vocal about the Platinum Plan and openly swear allegiance to Trump in the forthcoming elections.