Kim Kardashian shuns criticism as she shares new 'Night Swim' post from island

Reality star Kim Kardashian seems to shun criticism as she shared even more exciting video from the island, enjoying a 'night swim ' with her special guests.

Kim, who was previously flayed for sharing snaps from her lavish birthday bash amid the pandemic, shrugged aside the controversy surrounding her fun-filled trip for her 40th birthday amid the coronavirus crisis.



The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star, who had posted photos of her celebrations on social media, was slammed by fans for posting details of her luxurious trip while many people endure hardship amid the the pandemic.



The 40-year-old beauty shared more clip and images from her birthday, including several from a 'night swim' she embarked on.

On Wednesday, her sister Khloe Kardashian defended Kim during her appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show following criticism of her tone deaf posts for her extravagant 40th birthday beach getaway.



And one day later, Kim Kardashian shunned the criticism and shared even more pictures and video from her reported $1 million vacation to Marlon Brando's The Brando Resort in Tahiti.

Kim captioned the slideshow from her ocean adventure as 'night swim,' as she posed up a storm alongside Kourtney, her former personal assistant Stephanie Shepherd and LaLa Anthony.

