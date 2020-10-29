close
Thu Oct 29, 2020
October 29, 2020

Anne Hathaway leaves thousands of fans disappointed with latest picture

Anne Hathaway on Thursday took to Instagram to share that  she has cast her vote  as she  posted a picture of herself dropping the envelope into a mail box.

 The Princess Dairies  actress who has over 18 million   followers on the Facebook-owned platform  did not hide whom she voted for.

"Spoiler alert: I voted for Kamala and Joe (and it felt goooooooooooood)," said she, leaving  her fans, who  support Donald Trump, disappointed.

The actress   has been supporting Democrat candidate  Joe Biden and  his running mate Kamala Haris.

Trump is seeking a second term in the White House  after completing his first stint as the president of the United States.


