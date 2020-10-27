‘Stranger Things’ star Natalia Dyer drops hints about season 4

American actor Natalia Dyer has come forth boost the suspense of fans ahead of the release of Stranger Things' fourth season.

With the cast and crew of the show now back on sets following the coronavirus lockdown, it looks like the series will be making a banging return with more thrill and intense drama.

In an interview with Vogue, Natalia Dyer who plays Nancy Wheeler on the show dropped hints about what the upcoming season.

“Honestly, the scripts are great. I’m very excited. I’m excited for Nancy. Every time we end a season, we all think, ‘where is this going to go? Where can this possibly go?‘ Then we get the scripts for the next season and we’re, like, ‘Oh my god, wow, like, wow!‘”

“So, while I can’t say a lot, except that it’s going to be a while before it comes out, it will definitely be worth it. It’s going to be really big. It’s going to be big!” she said.

Creators of the show, Matt and Ross Duffer have also teased how they concluded the series in an earlier interview with Deadline.

“We like to look at each season as kind of its own complete story. We do have a pretty large mythology. I think when we were developing season one – and to Netflix’s credit, they sort of pressured us to make sure we had this mythology really hammered out – we had a 25-page sort of Stranger Things mythology that only maybe a small handful of people have seen,” they had said.