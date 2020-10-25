Brad Pitt’s ladylove Nicole Poturalski supports abortion as she is back with husband Roland Mary

Hollywood star Brad Pitt’s new ladylove Nicole Poturalski has come out in support of abortion after Poland's highest court imposed near total ban on it.



The German model, 27 turned to Instagram and shared Amnesty International’s message on abortion in her story saying, “Restricting abortion doesn’t stop abortion, it just makes abortion less safe.”

Nicole also dubbed it a sad day for all.

She said “Today’s ruling of the Polish Constitution Court mean that many people may resort to clandestine or unsafe abortions, particularly those who cannot afford to travel or seek private care. This is a sad day for us all.”

Later, Nicole also shared a cryptic message for haters on racism, saying “Stay hydrated, don’t be racist, wash your hands love yourself.”

Nicole’s statement came hours after reports that she has gone back to her husband Roland Mary, who she has an open marriage with.

As reported, the German model was seen having the time of her life with her restaurateur husband Roland Mary over the weekend.