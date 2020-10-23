Prince Philip’s ties with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle yet to recover as he was 'deeply upset and dismayed' over Megxit

Prince Philip’s relationship with his grandson Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has not yet recovered as the former has ‘walked away’ from Meghan and her husband after the great shock of Megxit.



Royal expert Ingrid Seward, while speaking to Vanity Fair, claimed that Duke of Edinburg Prince Philip, 99 ‘walked away’ from Harry and Meghan Markle after great shock of Megxit.

Prince Harry and Meghan resigned from royal duties and settled down in Montecito, California with their son Archie earlier this year.

The royal expert says Prince Harry’s behavior is completely ‘alien’ to grandfather Prince Philip so their relationship has suffered.

Prince Philip, the Queen's husband was 'deeply upset and dismayed' over Megxit, the expert further says.

The ‘Prince Philip Revealed’ author Ingrid Seward claimed that Prince Harry had once close relationship with his grandfather Philip, however, these ties deteriorated and yet to recover after he and Meghan announced to resign earlier this year.