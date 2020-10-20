close
Tue Oct 20, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 20, 2020

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski seems to capture his attention with new post

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 20, 2020

Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has been very active on social media since she appeared with the Hollywood star, sharing stunning snaps of herself on Instagram to  capture attention.

The 27-year-old model shared an adorable throwback photo from a very relaxing weekend as she appeared in a leather coat   in a scenic valley, quipping she's on a mission.

 The German beauty has been rumoured to be dating Brad Pitt after the paparazzi photographed them together while on route to a romantic getaway.

While there haven't been any recent spottings of the alleged couple, Poturalski has been extremely active on her Instagram page to increase her fans. 

Tb to a very realxing weekend. Need more of that.

People are intrigued to know more about the rumoured lovebirds relationship.  Poturalski , in the latest snap, looks gorgeous  with in a chic outfit with  her hair left open in a center parting.

 Nicole is all wrapped up in a long black overcoat which layered a matching black top and paired it with grey tights and black gumboots.

