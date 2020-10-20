close
Mon Oct 19, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 20, 2020

Jennifer Aniston's iconic 'Rachel cut' more popular than Meghan Markle and Kate's hairstyles: report

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 20, 2020

Jennifer Aniston  is still winning hearts with  her iconic 'Rachel cut' as she  leads poll of the most wanted celebrity hairstyles even after 25 years of her hit sitcom 'Friends'.

 The 'Friends' alum,  according to The Sun, topped the 'poll' with her honey blonde, mid-length styles which women are still in love with decades after they made her famous. 

On the other hand, Kate Middleton’s wavy  locks come second, followed by 'Our Girl' actress Michelle Keegan’s dark voluminous tresses.

Meghan Markle earns fourth position with her long luscious mane, with A-lister Julia Roberts' full curls in fifth place.

According to the media outlet, the study, by Vitabiotics Perfectil Gummies, also found more than four in 10 women take a celebrity photo into the salon when they're having a trim.

The study also saw Beyonce in sixth place, followed by Ariana Grande’s long, sleek hair and Taylor Swift’s classic look.

