Queen ‘disappointed’ as Meghan Markle, Harry and Archie won’t join her at Remembrance Sunday

Queen ‘disappointed’ as Meghan Markle, Harry and their son Archie won’t join her at Remembrance Sunday

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly heartbroken and disappointed as it is highly unlikely that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will join Her Majesty and the royal family at the Remembrance Sunday service next month.



Due to coronavirus pandemic, the Remembrance Sunday service, which is seen as the most important event of the year for the royal family, will be a closed-door event.

Although, full poppy parade honouring Britain’s war dead has been cancelled, however, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth will attend a ‘close door’ service where Prince Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, Kate Middleton and a small group of veterans will be present.

According to British media, around 10,000 people usually gather at the Cenotaph every year for the National Service of Remembrance and the two-minute silence at 11am.

This will be a private event for the royal family for the first time in history as the public has been asked not to attend the service.

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie will also not join the Queen and royal family for Remembrance Sunday service as he is ‘no longer a working royal’, according to a report by The Sun.

According to royal expert, Katie Nicholl said the news that the Duke would not be coming home would likely be disappointing for Queen Elizabeth, who is said to miss her grandson and great-grandson Archie, whom she has not seen for a year.