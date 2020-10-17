Brad Pitt to battle Angelina Jolie over permission to fly kids out for the holidays

Brad Pitt intends to go up against Angelina Jolie in November and intends to fight in order “to get overnight visits with his kids for the holidays.”

With their separation already reaching the two-year mark, the couple is finally ready to make it all official and have turned to US courts for a drawn out custody plan.

Per a report by Us Weekly, sources close to Pitt and Jolie believe, "The holiday visitation had been set before the custody trial. Brad will see the children on Christmas Day. He is hoping that he will be given increased custodial time with the kids which would result in having them overnight for the holidays this year” and "the decision will be made by the judge in November.”

Brad and Angelina’s custody battle is reported to be one of the most expensive in history and while the duo have been shielding their kids from the media barrage and it’s on slot, The Sun feels like, "The kids have been shielded to a large extent, but they’re old enough to have a pretty strong sense of what’s going on and it breaks Brad’s heart to know they’ve been at the center of this wretched battle for such a long time."

"Angelina is still the ultimate mama bear who insists she’ll walk through fire to protect them from anyone — even their own father — and she’s proud of the strength and maturity the kids have shown throughout this nightmare process.”

The source also went on to say, "There’s been a hell of a lot of finger-pointing and sniping from each of their respective camps for months now, ever since it became clear they weren’t going to be able to compromise face to face," the insider added. "Now the communication between Brad and Angie is virtually non-existent, and they’re both digging in harder than they’ve ever done before."