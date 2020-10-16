Prince William praises Kate Middleton in video call with students

Prince William has said that he is not as good at drawing as his wife Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Cambridge revealed this while interacting with Pakistani students during a video call.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also talked to teachers to learn how school activities have been impacted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined students in a game of Pictionary at Islamabad Model College for Girls, a year after the British royal couple visited Pakistan.

When the students asked Prince William whether he likes drawing, he said, "Yes definitely, we both like a little bit of drawing. Catherine is very good, I am really bad."

And when he was asked why he was bad at drawing, Kate told him, "You don't practice enough". The prince agreed with his wife and said, "I don't practice enough, that is very true."

The video of the couple's interaction with Pakistani students was shared from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Twitter account.




