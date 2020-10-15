Queen Elizabeth and Prince William flayed for not wearing face mask during their visit to military lab

Queen Elizabeth and Prince William - who visited military lab in first on Thursday- received flak from royal fans and other people as they did not wear face masks during their outing amid the pandemic.

The Queen and her grandson Prince William did not wear face masks but kept necessary physical distance during their first outing since coronavirus lockdown as they visited military laboratory.



The 94-year-old monarch was seen in her first major engagement since lockdown in March as she visited the United Kingdom's Porton Down military research facility, which was reportedly involved in dealing with a 2018 Novichok nerve agent attack.



Queen Elizabeth, who spent lockdown at Windsor Castle, has carried out her official duties remotely by video or telephone, or at her palace, since physical restrictions were introduced.

She made a rare joint appearance with Prince William. The decision not to wear a mask drew criticism from some as Britons are required to wear face coverings in shops and other indoor venues, while others said it gave a positive message to the public when more restrictions are being imposed.

A media outlet, citing royal author Robert Jobson, claimed: 'Queen's gesture was to send a message of confidence to the people. She's going back to work. She'll go about her business in the usual way but without taking chances.'