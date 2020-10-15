close
Wed Oct 14, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 15, 2020

Megan Fox thinks there's no point in using Twitter

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Oct 15, 2020

Hollywood actress Megan Fox quit Twitter in 2013 only a few days after joining the social media website.

"5 days on Twitter and I have yet to discern it's purpose. #WhatIsThePoint ???," she wrote and never return to Twitter again.

The actress, however, remains active on Instagram where she often shares her pictures, videos and information regarding her upcoming projects.

The actress, who has over over 1.2 million followers on Twitter , has not written or share anything since January 9, 2013.

