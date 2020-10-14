Defiant PM Imran Khan rules out reconciliation with Opposition

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a televised address to the nation. Source: Geo News screengrab

ISLAMABAD: Standing his ground despite Opposition parties threatening to oust his government, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday that there will be no reconciliation with the Opposition, reported Geo News.



The prime minister was addressing a meeting of government spokespersons where he criticised opposition parties. PM Imran said that the only reason Opposition parties were being allowed to hold rallies was so they can not later use the "political revenge card" against the government.

"They can hold jalsas or stage dharnas, no one will give them [Opposition] an NRO," said the prime minister. "If the government gives them an NRO, there will be no movement," he added.

PM Imran directed government officials to bring to public knowledge the matter of Rs2,5bn spent during the NA-120 by-election.

Late PML-N representative Kulsoom Nawaz had participated and won in the NA-120 by-election.



Opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement to hold first rally in Gujranwala on Oct 16

The 11-party PDM on Monday announced that it would hold its public rally in Karachi on October 18 while the first rally will be held in Gujranwala on October 18.

The PDM leaders also announced a new schedule of anti-govt rallies across the country after differences emerged among the political parties on the dates.

Ahsan Iqbal said that a rally comprising opposition parties would be held in Quetta on October 25 adding that the PDM will hold massive gatherings in Peshawar and Multan on November 22 and 30, respectively.

“Finally, a massive gathering will be held in Lahore, after which this fake set up will not be able to stand on its feet and the nation will announce that they want the rule of Constitution and law in the country,” Iqbal had said without mentioning the date.