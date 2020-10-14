Ashley Banjo opens up about dance troupe's BLM performance that triggered debates

Ashley Banjo, Britain's Got Talent judge, opened up about the response he has received after the dance troupe's inspiring BLM performance, vowing to do it '100 times over'.

Ashley, in a new video addressing the uproar on social media, reveals that he will 'never forget' the hate he got after the performance but also thanked fans for their support. He reflected upon the impact and conversations that the performance triggered.



The Diversity star shared the video with his Instagram followers and wrote: 'One of the most complained about moments of the decade?'

He continued: 'Yes... But also one of the most impactful conversation starters the country has ever seen. I’ll take that... And I’d do it 100 times over.'

Alongside footage of the original dance, the father- of-two and his brother Jordan talked about the aftermath of the stunning performance.

In an interview, Ashley said: 'If the fact Black Lives Matter makes you feel uncomfortable, you have to ask yourself why.'



Amid an overwhelming outreach of support for the dancers, Ofcom confirmed that they were not going to investigate the furious complaints.



Despite widespread support, some angry viewers even threatened to boycott Britain's Got Talent following the dance.