close
Tue Oct 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 13, 2020

Max Ehrich posts a cryptic message for his ex Demi Lovato

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Oct 13, 2020
Max Ehrich posts a cryptic message for his ex Demi Lovato

US singer and actor Max Ehrich has shared a cryptic post for his ex- fiancée Demi Lovato after their messy split months after their engagement in July.

Max turned to Instagram and wrote, “Before you judge me, make sure you’re perfect.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Max Ehrich (@maxehrich) on

Demi and Max got engaged in July this year and announced their sudden split that wreaked havoc on social media last month.

Meanwhile, Max Ehrich has also revealed that his phone and Instagram got hacked.

He shared this on his Instagram Story saying “So sorry y’all. My phone/Insta got hacked.”

Later, he got the new number and securely logged back.

Max wrote in his another story, “finally got a new # & securely logged back. Happy Monday lol.”


Latest News

More From Entertainment