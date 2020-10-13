Max Ehrich posts a cryptic message for his ex Demi Lovato

US singer and actor Max Ehrich has shared a cryptic post for his ex- fiancée Demi Lovato after their messy split months after their engagement in July.



Max turned to Instagram and wrote, “Before you judge me, make sure you’re perfect.”

Demi and Max got engaged in July this year and announced their sudden split that wreaked havoc on social media last month.



Meanwhile, Max Ehrich has also revealed that his phone and Instagram got hacked.

He shared this on his Instagram Story saying “So sorry y’all. My phone/Insta got hacked.”

Later, he got the new number and securely logged back.

Max wrote in his another story, “finally got a new # & securely logged back. Happy Monday lol.”



