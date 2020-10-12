Max George ‘tried to woo’ Meghan Markle by sliding into her DMs

Max George ‘tried to woo’ Meghan Markle by sliding into her DM

Strictly Come Dancing star Max George has come under fire at the hands of his ex-girlfriend who believes the 32-year-old was attracted to Meghan Markle and allegedly even “tried to woo her behind her back" when she was shooting for Suits in LA.

Carrie Baker speculates that the reason why Max was so infatuated with Meghan Markle was that she shared many similarities with his ex-Michelle Keegan.

During her most recent interview with the Sunday Mirror, Carrie Baker opened up about the alleged courting accusations and admitted that Max has used Instagram to interact with multiple women while they were together.

Baker was quoted saying, "I have never met Meghan but she was definitely in LA and working in television when he was doing Glee, so it did not surprise me to hear the claim that he may have messaged her.”

The model also went on to say, “At this point, I can only add it to the list of things that make me feel like a fool for being with him.”

"Meghan is a woman and I am sure she can understand what it is like to be cheated on when you are in a long-term relationship. Most of the time the women don’t know.”

"So, while I want to be respectful to her and her husband, if the opportunity arose, I would absolutely ask her if anything happened with Max.”

Carrie also went on to say, "It’s obvious what would have made him attracted to her. I didn’t watch Meghan in Suits but I did watch the Royal Wedding and she reminds me of Max’s ex, Michelle Keegan."

"They are both actresses and they have a similar look so it’s clear what the attraction would have been. Meghan obviously has a thing for English men."

She concluded by saying, "But I had no idea if he was messaging her before we broke up and I haven’t tried to speak to him about it. We all know what Max is like and he isn’t going to change, but this experience has only made me stronger."