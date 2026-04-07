Richard Gadd breaks silence on 'Baby Reindeer' lawsuit drama

Richard Gadd has opened up about his hit Netflix series Baby Reindeer.

Despite ongoing legal controversy surrounding the show, the creator, writer, and star of the series has no regrets.

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Baby Reindeer, which premiered in April 2024, became a massive success for Netflix.

Based of Gadd's own experience, the show follows a struggling comedian who becomes the target of a stalker.

However, the show has been at the center of a high-profile lawsuit. Fiona Muir-Harvey, who is believed to be the real life inspiration for the character Martha, filed a defamation and negligence case against Netflix, seeking $170 million in damages.

Now, speaking with The Times, the actor described the situation as "tricky" to discuss.

Yet, he emphasized that he remains "very proud" of the series and its impact.

"It had a phenomenal impact. Referrals to abuse charities went up 53 per cent, 47 per cent for stalking charities. I’m proud people saw it, related and realised they need help. That led to positive change. So there’s a lot I’m super-proud of," Gadd said of the show.

It is pertinent to mention that the controversy began when the viewers attempted to identify the real-life individuals behind the story, leading to criticism over how closely the characters resembled real people.

Furthermore, Richard Gadd revealed that looking forward he will continue creating stories that feel authentic to him.

"If you ever write from a place of fear, it won’t go very well. My first thought is whether I can do the subject justice – before wondering what someone might think," Gadd said.