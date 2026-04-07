David Schwimmer accuses Kanye West of fueling 'hate around the world'

David Schwimmer has slammed Kanye West, describing the rapper as "one of the most recognizable hate-mongering bigots in the world."

The 59-year-old actor shared a lengthy statement on Instagram on Monday, lauding Pepsi and Diageo for withdrawing their Wireless Festival sponsorships after Ye was announced as a headliner for the three-day event.

Advertisement

"It’s great to see companies with moral clarity," penned David. “Unlike Wireless and Festival Republic, they decided not to platform an artist who became one of the most recognizable hate-mongering bigots in the world."

The Goosebumps actor further wrote, "For years, Ye used his considerable celebrity to promote hate and violence against Jews, spreading antisemitic lies and stereotypes to his 33 million follows -- more than twice the number of Jewish people alive today."

"For years, Ye used his considerable celebrity to promote hate and violence against Jews, spreading antisemitic lies and stereotypes to his 33 million follows -- more than twice the number of Jewish people alive today," he continued.

The Friends alum argued that Ye's "words are actions the last few years have caused incalculable, irreparable damage," blaming him of fuelling "world wide hatred' and inspiring 'violence against Jews everywhere."

For those unversed, Ye is booked to perform at the 2026 Wireless Festival, which will be held in London's Finsbury Park from July 10-12.