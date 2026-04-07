Kanye West speaks out as calls intensify to ban him from UK festival

Kanye West has finally broken the silence after facing backlash over his headline booking at this year's Wireless Festival.

In a new statement released on Tuesday, the 48-year-old controversial rapper said that he vows to bring "peace and love" to London's Wireless Festival.

Advertisement

"My only goal is to come to London and present a show of change, bringing unity, peace, and love through my music," said Ye.

The Gold Digger hitmaker further said that he "would be grateful" to meet members of the Jewish community in the UK.

"I would be grateful for the opportunity to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK in person, to listen," said Kanye, as per Variety.

The rapper added, "I know words aren’t enough – I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here."

Kanye, who is booked to perform at the Wireless Festival, has faced intense criticism in recent years for making anti-Semitic comments.

However, he later apologized for his insensitive comments.

"I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people," he said at that time.

Kanye's latest statement comes after several reports revealed that the UK is reviewing whether the rapper should be allowed to enter London over his prior antisemitic comments.