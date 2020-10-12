Tom Kennedy, host of ‘The Prince Is Right’ breathes his last at age 93

Tom Kennedy breathed his last at his Oxnard home in California, while not disclosing the cause

Famed American TV game show host Tom Kennedy has died at the age of 93, his family confirmed.

The Price is Right host’s daughter Courtney and nephew Ben confirmed the news of his death to Fox News, saying he had passed on last week on Wednesday.

They revealed that he breathed his last at his Oxnard home in California, while not disclosing the cause of his demise.

Born as James Edward Narz, Kennedy shot to fame as the face of game shows Name That Tune and You Don’t Say!

He had left Louisville to pursue a television career in Los Angeles after working in radio, as reported by Variety.

He had changed his name to Tom Kennedy in order to avoid a mix-up with his brother who was also a host.