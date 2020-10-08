Sarah Levy from ‘Schitt’s Creek’ roped in for a COVID-inspired film

‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Sarah Levy to depict love in the times of corona in her new film

Emerging Canadian actor Sarah Levy earned her fame after her Schitt’s Creek gig and it seems there are plenty more hits waiting for her in the pipeline.

According to Variety, the superstar sister of the famous father-son duo of Eugene and Daniel Levy, has secured a role in an indie COVID-inspired film titled Distancing Socially.

The film is being directed by Chris Blake and will throw light on the hurdles that come up in relationships through virtual communication.

Blake is shooting the film through remote technology in New York, Los Angeles as well as Vancouver.

Levy shot to fame through the Emmy Award-winning series Schitt’s Creek that was created by her brother, Daniel and father, Eugene.

Currently on the work front, Levy is filming the drama, The Surrealtor, which encircles a real estate agent responsible for handling haunted house. Tim Rozon, her costar from Schitt’s Creek is also part of the show.