Max Ehrich in shambles while Demi Lovato acting like 'she never got engaged'

Demi Lovato acting like she never exchanged rings with Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato is a queen acing the art of moving on in her life after calling off her engagement with Max Ehrich.

The songstress is acting like she never exchanged rings with the soap opera actor.

However, Ehrich is devastated and in shambles.

“Demi has been acting as though she was never engaged to Max and that their relationship never happened,” a source told Us Weekly. “She is still not speaking to him and fully cut him out.”

“Max is in shambles about the whole situation,” the insider added. “It’s been so hard for him because he’s in Atlanta and trying his best to focus on his film [Southern Gospel], God and Jesus.”

Lovato had gotten engaged to Ehrich in July after the two spent significant time in quarantine.

The former flames broke up only two months after exchanging rings.

The split happened after Lovato discovered Ehrich's intentions towards her were not genuine.